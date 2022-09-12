Rotarian Dr.Krishnananda Memorial Trophy South Indian Level Inter-State Para volleyball and Throwball Tournament

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown organized an Inter-State South Indian Level Para Volleyball and Throwball Tournament. The tournament named Rtn.Dr.Krishnananda Memorial Trophy was organized by Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown in association with Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Indian Paralympic Volleyball Association and Para Throwball Federation of India in memory of late Rotary member Rtn. Dr.Krishnananda.

The matches were held today at the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Indoor Stadium, Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam Road, Coimbatore.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown project Chairman Rotarian Godwin Maria Visvasam said, ‘For the past four years these competitions were being held at the district level in Coimbatore but this time the competitions were held between states. He also said that National level competitions will be organized in coming years. Players participating in this tournament will play 10 persons per team. 6 players will be on the Ground while 4 players will be substitutes. Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown has created an international standard sports court and appointed approved and qualified referees.

The inter-state South Indian level para volleyball and throwball tournament, which started today at 10.00 am was inaugurated

by Rtn AKS N. Sundaravadivelu, a famous lawyer from Coimbatore who was elected as the Governor of Rotary District 3201 for the year 2024-2025.

The Guest of Honor for the occasion was PCI Chairman and Arjuna Awardee Mr. M. Mahadeva and the General Secretary of the Wheelchair Racing Federation of India. Others present were Father of Para Olympics, Mr. J. Chandrasekhar was also present. Special invitees for the occasion were Mr. R. Ramachandran and General Secretary, President of Para Throwball Federation of India and Mr. R. Manjunath, Senior Para Player and State Awardee, R.S. Maruthi, Rotary District 3201 Community Service District Chairman, Zone 5 , District Director R Mailsamy, Rotary District 3201 – Zone 5 , Assistant Governor Sumit Kumar Prasad, GGR Rakesh Kumar Ranga were also present.

Recognized by the Indian Paralympic Organization, this para volleyball event is contested by men and throwball by women. Teams from five states – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry participated. The points earned by players participating in this tournament will be counted towards their eligibility at the national level.

Earlier, President N. J. Sundaresan flagged off the Memorial torch from Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown Secretary AL Kumaran office at 8.00a.m . The torch reached the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Indoor Stadium at 9.30 am. PCI President and Arjuna Awardee Shri. M. Mahadeva received and lit the torch.

In the Men’s Para Volleyball Final at 4.00 pm, the Tamilnadu team played against Puducherry team. The Tamilnadu team won the game.

In the second women’s throwball final, Tamilandu team played against Karnataka team. The Karnataka team won the match.

Prize distribution ceremony was held for the winning teams at 5.00 pm.

Rotarian Dr. Krishnananda Memorial Cup, certificate recognized by Volleyball Para Association of India and prize money was awarded to winners of Para Volleyball Men Tamilnadu team won by first prize, Andra Pradesh won by 2nd prize and Puducherry won by third prize. In Men match Best Player award won by Santhosh Kumar of Tamilnadu Team.

Similarly, in women’s throwball competition, the winning team Karnataka team won first prize, Andra Pradesh won by second prize and Tamilnadu team won by third prize were awarded the Dr. Krishnananda Memorial trophy and certificate and cash prize recognized by Volleyball Para Association of India. In Women Best Player award won by B. Geetha of Karnataka Team.

These prizes were presented by Rotarian AKS N. Sundaravadivelu. Rotary Club of Downtown President NJ Sundaresan, Secretary Kumaran Treasurer Vignesh, Project Leader Godwin Maria Visvasam and Rotary Club Executives, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown members, Dr. Giridharan on behalf of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Indian Paralympic Volleyball Association and Para-Throwball Federation of India executives presided over the occasion.