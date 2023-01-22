Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown’s Signature Project – Stand and Walk

Covai Post Network

150 Caliper Distribution to Differently-Abled Beneficiaries

Coimbatore : As a Signature Project of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown, the Rotary International District 3201 Governor nominee Rotarian N Sundaravadivelu, who was the chief guest for the caliper distribution event “Stand and Walk” gave away caliper to 150 differently-abled beneficiaries in the presence of guests of honour former Rotary District Governor Rtn Rajasekar and Rtn Pathy. The event was held at Grand Regent Hotel located on the arterial Avinashi Road in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Chairman and Rotary District 3201 Youth Service District Chairman Rotarian A Godwin Maria Visuwasam said that ‘Stand and Walk’ is a signature project of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown which is being implemented effectively by the members of this club for the past three years and added that so far about 100 differently-abled beneficiaries were benefited from this project. The objective of this project is to support children below 12 years who are not able to stand and walk.

This year, he said, Anamalais Toyota and Asian Fabrix Karur have joined hands with the club by contributing their mite as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and added that three caliper measurement camps were conducted. The first camp was inaugurated by Rotary International District 3201District Governor Rtn Rajmohan Nair on Nov 8th 2022 with 69 beneficiaries selected in the camp followed by 28 beneficiaries in the second camp and in the third camp, the rotary partnered with government departments for disabled in the neighbouring Avinashi, Tirupur and Erode areas and 35 beneficiaries were chosen. A redeeming feature is that 50 children were given with caliper at the distribution event.

The rotary thank their manufacturing partner Rotary Midtown Limb Centre for supporting all three camps in measuring and making the Calipers.

Not just this, he said that every year caliper measurement camp will be conducted for those children so that they avail new calipers based upon their growth criteria and adding that a global fund raising programme ” Roto Run R Ride was conducted in the month of August with the support of Zakpro to cater fund to our Stand and walk event. This year, the signature project of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown envisages making it a 9 lakh worth project by extending this to all eligible differently-abled beneficiaries more so to children. And this ambitious signature project was possible with the whole hearted support of the members of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown.

The special invitees for the function were District Community Service chairman Rotarian R S Maruthi, District Director Rotarian R Mylsamy, Assistant Rotary Governor Sumit Kumar Prasad, Rotarian Rakesh Kumar Ranka (Governor’s Group Representative), Rotary Club of Coimbatore Down Town president Rotarian N J Sundaresan, Project Chairman Rotary District 3201 and youth service district chairman Rotarian Godwin Maria Visuvasam, secretary Rotarian A L Kumaran, treasurer Rotarian Vignesh besides members were present at the function. The manufacturing partner for the project is Rotary Club of Midtown Limb Centre.