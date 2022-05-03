Covai Post Network

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Saicity presented The Vocational Excellence Award to Rtn.Er. C.J.Raghunathan at “The Residency” in a glittering function with a galaxy of prominent citizens of the city in attendance.

Saicity Rotary recognizes individuals and organisations in our region who have accomplished outstanding vocational achievement. The aims of the award is to recognize VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE of the highest order and to honour outstanding contributions made by them for significant advancement in their vocational field. And to inspire further enthusiasm in others to serve mankind by demonstrations of outstanding professional achievements, the practice of high ethical standards in the workplace and contributions to the community at large- local, state, national, or global.

Rotary Club of Rotary Saicity is a thirty year old club at Coimbatore which has done notable work amongst the people of the city and its surroundings for the last three decades bringing relief and doing good in society. Some of the notable projects done by the club in the years gone by are GIFT OF LIFE – A project helping more than 1000 under-privileged children living in villages having no access to proper health care with heart defects below the age of 15. Recently Rotary Club of Coimbatore Saicity and the Rotary Club of Stade, have been sanctioned US$ 118000 by Rotary Foundation India and the Trustees of The Rotary Foundation to carry out further surgeries for the benefit of similar beneficiaries,thanks to the generosity of the Rotary District Governor Rajasekhar Srinivasan’s direct gift of US$15,000 to finance this grant.In the years to come the club has plans to step up the tempo of its work amongst the surrounding community to fulfil the commitments made by The Rotary movement so as to make our world a better place.

The program started with a pageantry followed by lighting of the lamp which was done by District First Lady Mrs Shanthi Rajasekhar, Mrs Meera Ragunathan, District Director Rtn Kumaresan, Assistant Governor Rtn Ganeshkumar and GGR Rtn Arulkumaran. Welcome Address and Vocational Excellence Award was delivered by President RCC Saicity PHF Ar Gopinath. Explanation about why the Vocational Excellence Award and its significance was explained by District Chair Rtn MD Muthuraman. The introduction of the Awardee Rtn. Er. C. J. Ragunathan was done by Project Chair Rtn MD Marappan V through an Audio Video Presentation. Presentation of CITATION was done by Vocational Service Chair Rtn MD Raviselvan C followed by the Acceptance Speech by Awardee Rtn.Er. Raghunathan.

The following People rendered felicitations:

On Behalf of the host club Rtn. MD Kamlesh Raheja, Past District Governor, R.I. Dist 3201.Rtn.

On Belhlf of the builders community Er. K. Rajavel, Builder, Vels Engineers,

On behalf of the Engineering Community Sri. Umesh B. Rao, Former National President ACCE(I), On behalf of the Architects association Sri. T.S. Ramani Sankar, Chief Architect, Sankar Associates, On behalf of the awardee’s club Rtn. Dr. A. V. Pathy, Past District Governor, R.I. Dist 3201.Rtn.

MD. S. Rajashekar, District Governor, R.I. Dist. 3201 was the Guest of Honour. Chief Guest Sri. Vijay Mohan, Founder, PRICOL Ltd. addressed the august gathering and finally Secretary Rtn Dr.Sailesh K. delivered the Vote of Thanks.