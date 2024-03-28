Rotary Coimbatore Texcity and The Eye Foundation Donates a new block worth Rs.30 lakhs for Spine Academy at Vadugapalayam Village

Covai Post Network

The Rotary Coimbatore Texcity project aimed to construct a building dedicated to housing 20 accident victims of spine injuries for the Spine academy run by the Dawn Trust, at Annur. which is already looking after 54 patients.This initiative was driven by the need to provide specialized care and support for individuals facing such challenges.

The project received generous sponsorship from Dr. Chitra and Dr. Ramamurthy of the Eye Foundation, utilizing their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Their contribution played a pivotal role in making this project a reality. The Anns club, under the chairmanship of Ann Pavithra Aravind, will provide 20 motorised beds for the facility.

The total project cost amounted to 30 lakhs, encompassing various aspects such as the construction of the building, renovation of the kitchen facilities, and provision of motorised cots,air mattresses and wheelchairs, for the patients. These components were essential for ensuring a comfortable and conducive environment for the residents.

Rotary Texcity President Vijaykumar and Secretary Devi Maruti provided leadership and oversight throughout the project’s execution.

Rtn. Aravinth Kumaran served as the Project Chairman, spearheading the planning and implementation efforts and completed the building in record 65 days.

The official handover function marked the culmination of the project, with Rotary District Governor T R.VijayKumar gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest where Dr Ramamurthy handed over the keys of the new building to Mr Ravichandran who is the managing trustee and founder of the Dawn Trust

Also present were The Dist Director : Rtn. Gokulraj, Dist Community Chair Rtn. Varadaraj, club community chair Rtn. Ramesh Ponnusamy.This event symbolized the collective effort and commitment of the Rotary community towards serving those in need.

The Rotary Coimbatore Texcity project exemplifies the power of collaboration and philanthropy in addressing pressing societal issues. Through the dedication of sponsors, project members, and community leaders, a significant impact has been made in improving the lives of spine injury victims. This initiative serves as a testament to Rotary’s enduring mission of ‘Service Above Self.’