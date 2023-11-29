Rotary E-Club of Metro Dynamix and Idhayangal Charitable Trust organize Kidathon 2023 to sensitize society about Type 1 Diabetes!

Covai Post Network





Do you know that every year in India, at least 15,000 fresh cases of Type 1 Diabetes are being reported in kids below 14 years? ICMR stated this in its national study in 2022.

Type 1 Diabetes also known as Juvenile diabetes, is an autoimmune condition that occurs in children when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

If left untreated, over time, diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves, causing chronic problems and early death.

A child that receives treatment can lead a normal, healthy and long life.

In order to create awareness about Type 1 Diabetes, Rotary E-Club of Metro Dynamix and Idhayangal Charitable Trust, Coimbatore came together to conduct ‘Kidathon 2023’, a walkathon on 26th November at Race Course, Coimbatore.

The walkathon was flagged off by Thiru. Kranti Kumar Pati, District Collector and the occasion was graced by City Commissioner of Police Thiru.V Balakrishnan.

700 plus kids under the age of 15 participated and walked around Race Course. The momentum was high, and many hearts came together to raise awareness among the public about Juvenile Diabetes.

This Walkathon is a part of Rotary E-Club of Metro Dynamix’s marquee project ‘Combat Juvenile Diabetes’ under the leadership of Project Director Rtn. Reshma Ramesh, taken up in association with Idhayangal Charitable Trust founded by renowned endocrinologist Dr.Krishnan Swaminathan.

It must be mentioned that the Club in association with the Trust has rolled out ‘Juvenile Diabetes Aid’ under various categories of of projects like Project ChillFix- donation of mini refrigeratorsto store insulin, Project Abhaya – Donation of painless needles, for close to a sum of Rs 1 Crore via CSR initiatives and Fund raising.

This has enabled to touch the lives of several young children suffering from Juvenile Diabetes.