19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
- Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
- AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
- Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
- RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
- DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
- Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
- YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
- 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Routine checkup for Paneerselvam at Coimbatore ayurveda hospital
Covai Post Network
July 19, 2018
Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam today had a routine health checkup at a leading ayurveda hospital here.
He came at noon for the routine checkup, sources in the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy said, adding that he would leave in the evening.