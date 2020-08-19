Rs.1.25 lakh worth gold jewels, clothes donated to tailor family

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : The Lions Club Hill City 324 B5 today donated rs.1.25 lakh worth gold ornaments and clothes, required for a marriage to a poor tailor family in Arivoli Nagar on the outskirts.

Dr.Srinivasagiri, Cabinet Treasurer District 324 B5 and Priya Giri handed over a Gold chain, ring and a thali (mangalasutra), a silk sari and a dhothi, to the family as part of Humanitarian Day.

The District Governor Dharmarj and club president, Valliammal, secretary Saravana Raja and District chairman S.Prabhakaran were present on the occasion.