28 Jun 2018

Coimbatore

Rs 12L stolen from shop at Marakkadai

Covai Post Network

June 27, 2018

Coimbatore: An amount of Rs 12 lakh was stolen from a hardware shop at Marakkadai in the city on Tuesday night. Police officials have registered a case.

Kevaram was running Mahadev Hardwares. Some unidentified persons broke open the back door of the shop and stole Rs 12 lakh in cash and CCTV cameras from the shop.

When Kevaram came to open the shop on Wednesday morning, he found the back doors broken open. He informed the police who rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Deputy Commissioner of police (crime) P Perumal visited the shop.

