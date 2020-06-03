Rs.15 lakh worth relief materials disributed as part of 97th birthday of Kalaignar

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The DMK East District today distributed welfare measures worth rs.15 lakh to the people in the area, to mark the 97th birthday of former chief minister and DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi.

Earlier, the district in-charge and party MLA, N Karthik and Urban West District in-charge, Muthusami paid floral tributes to the portrait

of Karunanidhi at the party office.

Later, sweets and rice bags were distributed to 800 poor families at Singanallur Karumbukadai grounds and rice and vegetables to 200 families at Peelamedu.

Similarly, 100 autorickshaw drivers on Cross Cut road in Gandhipuram were given uniform and food and rice and vegetables to 800 poor families, including physically handicapped persons, were distributed.

Relief materials were distributed to needy and poor in different areas in and around the city by the leaders.