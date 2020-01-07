Rs 2.5 crore from MP fund for constructing underpass at Peelamedu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 7 : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan today allocated Rs.2.5 crore from his MP fund for construction of under pass in Peelamedu-Thaneerpandal Railway Station in the city.

The fund release was following the demand from the locals and the works were expected to begin in March, Natarajan said. Releasing of fund was announced at a meeting of MPs belonging to Salem Raiway division held today at Salem under Divivional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao, he said.

Stating that the Division has already sent its recommendation for the long pending demand of starting a nigh train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, he said that he was confident that Railways will give its approval for the project. Natarajan said that he also raised the issue of introducing Coimbatore to Rameshwaram train through Pollachi, special train to Palani for Thaipoosam festival and also special trains to Thanjavur via Southern Districts for Pongal festival.