Rs.21 lakh worth foreign cigarettes seized from two air passengers

Coimbatore : Immigrant officials Friday seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs.21 lakh from two passengers arrived from Singapore.

The officials carried out search on the passengers and found foreign cigarettes contained in 355 packets of cigarettes in his baggage valued at Rs.10.65 lakh from Hafis hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, police said.

The officials also seized similar quantity of cigarettes and value from another passenger Anto hailing Thiruvananthapuram, they said.

Since there was no no valid document to carry cigarettes both passengers were being interrogated, police said.