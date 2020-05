Covai Post Network

Ooty : Police at Kakkanalla checkpost on

Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border in Nilgiris district today recovered Rs.51 lakh in cash from a vegetable-laden van.

According to police, the van, bearing Karnataka registration, was carrying vegetables from Mysore and on routine check the officials found cash in the denomination of Rs.500 and Rs.200.

The van driver, Sachin is taken to Masinagudi police station and is being interrogated.