Rs 56 lakh worth gold foils seized from two air passengers at Coimbatore airport

Coimbatore : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials here have seized gold in the form of foils, valued at Rs.56 lakh from two passengers arrived from Sharjah.



Based on specific intelligence, the officials kept strict vigil at the city Air Port and intercepted two persons alighted from Air Arabia Flight and searched their cabinet baggage in the early hours of Friday and found gold in the form of foilsweighing 1,420 grams,

Passengers were identified as Juned Yusuf Shaikh and Azim Sajid Qureshi from Mumbai and value of the seizure was Rs.56,94,200, a DRI release said today.

Since the offence was a bailable one, both were released on bail it said.