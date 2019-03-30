Rs 57 lakh, 15 kgs of silver bars seized from two persons

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Static Surveillance Team of Election Department, Saturday seized Rs.57 lakh from a contractor and 15 kgs of silver bars seized from another person near Kondalampatti in Salem district.

The team, on vehicle check and intercepted a car belonging to Ramesh, a construction contractor and searched the vehicle, proceeding to Dharmapuri from Villupuram, police said.

As nothing was found in the vehicle, the officials on suspicion searched all over the body and found the money tied to his waist, amounting to Rs.57.5 lakh.

Since there were no documents, the cash was seized and handed over toIncome tax department, as it was more than Rs.10 lakh, they said.

Meanwhile, a flying squad on vehicle check stopped a car near Kondalampati and found 15 kgs of silver bars, police said.

Investigations are on with the owner of the case, Rajan, as there was no relevant document.