  • Download mobile app
30 Mar 2019, Edition - 1355, Saturday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Five killed in factory explosion in eastern China
  • Death knell for British PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal as MPs reject it by 344 to 286
  • The TPCC has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure strict implementation of the MCC.
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs 57 lakh, 15 kgs of silver bars seized from two persons

Covai Post Network

March 30, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Static Surveillance Team of Election Department, Saturday seized Rs.57 lakh from a contractor and 15 kgs of silver bars seized from another person near Kondalampatti in Salem district.

The team, on vehicle check and intercepted a car belonging to Ramesh, a construction contractor and searched the vehicle, proceeding to Dharmapuri from Villupuram, police said.

As nothing was found in the vehicle, the officials on suspicion searched all over the body and found the money tied to his waist, amounting to Rs.57.5 lakh.

Since there were no documents, the cash was seized and handed over toIncome tax department, as it was more than Rs.10 lakh, they said.

Meanwhile, a flying squad on vehicle check stopped a car near Kondalampati and found 15 kgs of silver bars, police said.

Investigations are on with the owner of the case, Rajan, as there was no relevant document.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿