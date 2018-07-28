28 Jul 2018, Edition - 1110, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- 8 arrested in Varanasi flyover collapse
- Kerala Hydroelectric Scandal Case: CBI wants Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to be probed for graft, appeals in the SC
- Terrorists abduct a cop from Tral, J&K
- DMK chief M Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after his blood pressure dropped
- More Terrorists abducted another policeman from Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning
Rs 70L worth adulterated coconut oil seized near Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
July 28, 2018
Coimbatore : Food safety department today seized over 6.4 tonnes of adulterated coconut oil worth Rs 70 lakh from a godown near Kinathukadavu on the outskirts.
On a tip off, FSSAI officials raided the godown in Mutapalayam village and found huge stock of the oil of a leading brand. They seized oil kept in packets stored in carton boxes.
FSSAI designated officer Vijayalalithyambigai led the raid and sealed the godown and samples were sent for testing, officials said.