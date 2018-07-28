Rs 70L worth adulterated coconut oil seized near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Food safety department today seized over 6.4 tonnes of adulterated coconut oil worth Rs 70 lakh from a godown near Kinathukadavu on the outskirts.

On a tip off, FSSAI officials raided the godown in Mutapalayam village and found huge stock of the oil of a leading brand. They seized oil kept in packets stored in carton boxes.

FSSAI designated officer Vijayalalithyambigai led the raid and sealed the godown and samples were sent for testing, officials said.