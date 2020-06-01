Rs 86.19 lakh handed over to collector for Amma Unavagam expenses

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani today handed over Rs.86.19 lakh to the district collector, K Rajamani towards expenses for providing three times free food to needy and poor from Amma Unavagam (Canteen) during the lock down period.

This include Rs.61.19 lakh for the food served in 12 Unavagams in the district till May 31, and Rs.25 lakh as advance for the future supply.

Reviewing the process of free food supply, Velumani said that 7.96 lakh persons were benefited by free food worth Rs.41.38 lakh and 1.7 lakh were given eggs worth Rs.7.82 lakh totaling Rs.49.21 lakh.

A total of 64,014 persons were the beneficiaries in Pollachi at a cost of Rs.3.67 lakh, 37,300 in Mettupalayam with Rs.62 lakh, 85.094 in Valparai at a cost of Rs.5.68 lakh, he said.

Free food will be provided in all the 12 unavagams till the lock down is totally lifted and the party, AIADMK will bear all the expenses, Velumani said.

Deputy speaker in the assembly, Pollachi V Jayaraman, MLAs Amman K Arjun, O K Chinnaraj, V C Arukutty, Ettimadai A Shanmugham, Kasthurivasu and former MP A K Selvaraj were present at the review.