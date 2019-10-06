  • Download mobile app
06 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Rs.four crore worth welfare scheme distributed

Covai Post Network

October 6, 2019

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today distributed government welfare scheme worth Rs.four crore to 551 beneficiaries.

Velumani attended the special grievances camp at Sulur and received petitions from 745 persons.

The schemes include providing wheel chairs to physically disabled, AMMA scooter to women, loans for SHGs and for self-employment.

District Collector K.Rajamani MLAs V.P Kandasamy, A.Shanmugam, Kasthuri Vasu and senior district officials were present at the function.

