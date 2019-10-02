Rs Three crore sales target for khadi products for 2019-20

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :The district is given Rs.three crore sales target for khadi products during 2019-20, collector, K Rajamani said today.

Inaugurating sales of khadi products to mark the Gandhi Jayanthi day. Rajamani said that last year the district has sold Rs.1.20 crore worth khadi roducts worth and this year also the target will be met.

Tamil Nadu Government and Khadi and Village Industries Corporation is giving a special rebate of 30 per cent for khadi, silk and polyester and 20 per cent for woolen articles, he said.

Meanwhile, Suez India -Coimbatore project team, as part of Gandhi Jayanthi day cleaned Gandhipuram New Bus stand, in assistance with City Corporation.

The team handed over 80 litres capacity-10 bins, 10 safety PPE’s (personal protection equipment) to the corporation Sanitary team of Gandhipuram, Central zone.

Sanitary inspector Murugan started the programme with a pledge and cleaned inside the bus stand, which lasted for two hours with the help of 65 Suez members.

Public, passengers and bus drivers and conductors whole heartedly appreciated the efforts taken by Suez team.