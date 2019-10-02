  • Download mobile app
02 Oct 2019, Edition - 1541, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP releases first list for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on October 21.
  • Rahul Gandhi criticises PM for his ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ remark at Houston
  • Supreme Court draws the line, no more petitions to be allowed complaining about the curbs in J&K.
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs Three crore sales target for khadi products for 2019-20

Covai Post Network

October 2, 2019

Coimbatore :The district is given Rs.three crore sales target for khadi products during 2019-20, collector, K Rajamani said today.

Inaugurating sales of khadi products to mark the Gandhi Jayanthi day. Rajamani said that last year the district has sold Rs.1.20 crore worth khadi roducts worth and this year also the target will be met.

Tamil Nadu Government and Khadi and Village Industries Corporation is giving a special rebate of 30 per cent for khadi, silk and polyester and 20 per cent for woolen articles, he said.

Meanwhile, Suez India -Coimbatore project team, as part of Gandhi Jayanthi day cleaned Gandhipuram New Bus stand, in assistance with City Corporation.

The team handed over 80 litres capacity-10 bins, 10 safety PPE’s (personal protection equipment) to the corporation Sanitary team of Gandhipuram, Central zone.

Sanitary inspector Murugan started the programme with a pledge and cleaned inside the bus stand, which lasted for two hours with the help of 65 Suez members.

Public, passengers and bus drivers and conductors whole heartedly appreciated the efforts taken by Suez team.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿