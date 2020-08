Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A Russell’s viper, one of the most venomous snakes, gave birth to 33 snakelets in the VOC Park here.

All the young ones would be released in the forest after a few days, with the help of forest department officials..

While other snakes lay eggs and hatch them, Russell”s viper is an ovoviviparous

species giving birth to young ones by hatching the eggs internally.

The baby snakes moult as soon as they are born and are highly venomous immediately after birth.