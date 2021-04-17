Sadhguru and Isha Foundation condole demise of actor Vivek

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru and Isha Foundation joined thousands of netizens to pay tribute to Tamil actor Vivek who passed away this morning in Chennai where he was hospitalized for a cardiac condition.

Sadhguru’s message on his Twitter handle read: “@Actor_Vivek – a Master of his Craft who brought joy to millions. Will be equally remembered for initiating one of Tamil Nadu’s most ambitious tree-planting projects – a man whose heart beat for this Land & its people. My deepest condolences & Blessings to his family.-Sg #விவேக்” https://twitter.com/SadhguruJV/status/1383368140856328194

Isha Foundation also posted a message of condolence for the actor and a wonderful human being “Deeply saddened by the demise of @Actor_Vivek – a great actor, philanthropist, ardent tree-planting enthusiast, and a wonderful human being. #விவேக்” https://twitter.com/ishafoundation/status/1383354146103828486?s=1002

The actor has long been associated with Isha’s outreach activities and was an ardent supporter of the organization’s ecological initiatives, especially the Cauvery Calling project. He had also launched an ambitious tree-planting program to green Tamil Nadu. The actor was popular for his professional versatility and was known for his passion for reversing ecological degradation in Tamil Nadu.