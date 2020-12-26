Sadhguru bats for Kalaripayattu’s due in the world

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, observed that the inclusion of Kalaripayattu in the KheloIndia Youth Games “is a big boost for rural participation.” He was commenting on the recent announcement that four indigenous sports including Kalaripayattu would make their entry into the Khelo India games that are to take place in Haryana next year.

“Kalaripayattu- an earthy, full-blooded sport must find its right place in the world; demands enormous levels of physical capabilities & mental discipline. Including it in National Sports contests a big boost for rural participation. Congratulations. #KheloIndia,” (sic) he tweeted.

Khelo India, an initiative under the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs and Sports added four indigenous games of India, namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba along with Yogasanas to the Khelo India Youth Games. Its twitter handle announced that these sports will debut at next year’s Khelo India games.

For nearly two decades, Isha has been promoting the revival of rural and indigenous sport through its annual rural sport festival, Isha Gramovtasam. Isha was awarded the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar in the ‘Sports for Development’ category in 2018 for Gramotsavam, India’s largest rural sports festival.