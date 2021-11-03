Sadhguru Says, “Don’t Ban Firecrackers On Diwali”. Here’s Why

Covai Post Network

As the debate on firecrackers ban hots up in the country, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, opposed the blanket ban on firecrackers and offered a simple alternative.

Taking to Twitter, the spiritual leader said, “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers.”

— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 3, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the Special Bench of the Supreme Court stated that a blanket ban on firecrackers may not be possible, calling the earlier Calcutta High Court’s order for a complete ban as “extreme”. The measures ought to be in place to prevent the use of toxic chemicals in firecrackers, the Bench noted.

Extending warm greetings for Diwali to everyone, Sadhguru further added, “Lighting up in joy, love, and consciousness is vital in times of crisis that could dump you into darkness. This Diwali, light up your Humanity to its full glory. Love & Blessings.”