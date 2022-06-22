Sadhguru’s 100-Day Save Soil Journey Culminates At Cauvery Basin. 3.2 Billion People Voice For Soil

Covai Post Network

74 Nations, 8 Indian States, 9 International Agencies come on board with Save Soil Movement

Coimbatore: In a roaring welcome from thousands at the iconic Adiyogi in Isha Yoga Center, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, culminated his 100-day solo motorcycle journey spanning 27 nations and 11 Indian states, yesterday. Accorded a traditional Indian welcome, including the customary Aarti, cultural performances and fire torches which lit the night sky, Sadhguru returned from his 30,000 km motorcycle journey as part of the Save Soil Movement, which saw 3.2 billion people speak up for soil in the last 3 months.

Speaking about the future of the movement, Sadhguru explained that “The dangerous journey is over but the real hard work begins from now”, referring to the life-risking journey he undertook, while also attending over 600 Save Soil events in the past 100 days. Over the next few months, Sadhguru will be travelling to over twenty nations including the United Kingdom, USA as well as South American and Caribbean nations to concretize policy action for preserving and regenerating soil. “Somewhere between 12-18 months most nations, we can push them towards making some kind of soil re-generation policy” said Sadhguru, expressing his confidence in positive and imminent action towards saving soil.

The movement aims to drive national policy changes in regenerating soil, to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils. With peoples’ voices being the most crucial aspect in actioning such reforms, Sadhguru urged people to continue speaking about soil for the next one year, “to the world, to somebody new, every day for 10 minutes at least”, and not stop with the journey.

Congratulating the volunteers of Isha, Sadhguru tweeted, “Congratulations & immense Gratitude to Team Isha worldwide who came together with incredible dedication & purpose to pull off the Movement of our times- #SaveSoil. I beseech all concerned to keep the throttle up till soil regeneration policies are done in your regions. -Sg”