  • Download mobile app
06 Dec 2023, Edition - 3067, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • AIADMK ends its alliance with the BJP.
  • ED searches are underway at 30 different locations in Tamil Nadu
  • PM Modi distributes appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits during Rozgar Mela.
Travel

Coimbatore

Sadhguru’s discusses Soil Conservation with the Sri Lankan President

Covai Post Network

December 5, 2023

Share

Sadhguru had a discussion with Ranil Wickramasinghe on soil conservation, when they met at the UN Climate Change Conference. In this regard, he posted on his X social media page, “Had a meaningful discussion with the President of Sri Lanka, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, about #SaveSoil and its relevance to tropical lands. With the right attention, Sri Lanka’s rich soil and conducive climate can bring great prosperity to the nation and its farmers.”

https://x.com/SadhguruJV/status/1731354412071936405?s=20

The World Climate Conference of major environmental importance is currently underway in Dubai. Sadhguru, the founder of the Save Soil Movement, is also participating in this and is giving special talks on soil resource conservation in various sessions.

It is noteworthy that Sadhguru also participated in the opening ceremony of the conference in which many important leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Arab Emirates Climate Minister Mariam Almheiri, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni participated.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿