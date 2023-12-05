Sadhguru’s discusses Soil Conservation with the Sri Lankan President

Covai Post Network





Sadhguru had a discussion with Ranil Wickramasinghe on soil conservation, when they met at the UN Climate Change Conference. In this regard, he posted on his X social media page, “Had a meaningful discussion with the President of Sri Lanka, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, about #SaveSoil and its relevance to tropical lands. With the right attention, Sri Lanka’s rich soil and conducive climate can bring great prosperity to the nation and its farmers.”

https://x.com/SadhguruJV/status/1731354412071936405?s=20

The World Climate Conference of major environmental importance is currently underway in Dubai. Sadhguru, the founder of the Save Soil Movement, is also participating in this and is giving special talks on soil resource conservation in various sessions.

It is noteworthy that Sadhguru also participated in the opening ceremony of the conference in which many important leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Arab Emirates Climate Minister Mariam Almheiri, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni participated.