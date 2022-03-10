Sadhvi Pramukhya Kanak Prabha: The Illuminating Journey of a Head Nun

Aarthi Ranka

Coimbatore’s Terapanth Mahila Mandal is celebrating Sadhvi Kanak Prabha Ji’s completion of 50 years as head nun of Jain Svetambar Terapanth Dharam Sangha. The journey of a revered nun.

Sadhvi Kanak Prabha Ji is the head nun of the Jain Svetambar Terapanth Dharam Sangha. An extraordinary nun, whose ascetic effulgence is writ large on her face, was born in Kolkata, West Bengal on 22 July 1941.

She detached herself from the worldly life at the age of 19 and expressed a desire to become a Jain nun after completing her studies. She joined Parmarthik Shikshan Sanstha to deepen her understanding of the Jain principles and philosophy, and experience and practice the rigours of monastic life.

She was initiated by the ninth head of Terapanth Acharya Tulsi on 8 July, 1960. She has been honoured with many titles like Maha Shramani, Sangh Nirdeshika for her exemplary spiritual life she led.

She actively participated in the editing of the Agamas under Ganadhipati Tulsi and Acharya Mahapragya’s supervision. She has edited more than a hundred books written by Acharya Tulsi. She has been hailed as ‘daughter of Goddess Saraswati’ for her profound knowledge in Jainism.

She has released a collection of poems titled ‘Sargam’.

She is a member of the core committee of FUREC (Foundation of Unity of Religious and Enlightened Citizenship). FUREC is a non-profit organisation set up under the mentorship of the late President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Acharya Mahapragya.

Sadhvi Kanak Prabha Ji has travelled across India, Nepal and Bhutan on foot covering 100000 km as part of the Ahimsa Yatra, to advance the cause of non-violence, promote harmony and brotherhood, inculcate moral values among the masses and promote de-addiction among youths.

She played an important role in empowering women and recognized their role and contribution to home and society.

It is 50 years since she became head nun and to mark this milestone, 50 books written by her will be released. She has been leading nuns for the last five decades, and one of her noble qualities is that she remembers the names of thousands of shravaks and shravikas.

Coimbatore’s Terapanth Mahila Mandal, the branch organization of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal, is marking Sadhvi Kanak Prabha Ji’s completion of 50 years as Sadhvi Pramukha with fervour.

A member of Terapanth Mahila Mandal said that members and followers humbly pay their obeisance to this revered nun, and wished she will continue to illuminate their spiritual path for many years.