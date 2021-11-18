Saint-Gobain India Launches ‘MyHome’ brand at Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

· ~ Rapidly expands its presence in the home segment by deploying large investments into new products, manufacturing, marketing, and building an innovative phygital route to the market

· ~ Aims to create a unique touch and feel experience through MyHome stores. Company will add 50+ stores by the end of 2021 to aggressively expand its footprint in the country

· ~ Eyes up to Rs 1,000 crore revenue from housing solutions business in the next 3 to 5 years

Coimbatore, November 18, 2021… Saint-Gobain launched its range of innovative home solutions under the MyHome range, at Le Meridien. These are end-to-end solutions for homes from design ideas to customised manufacturing to installation and after-sales service. Through this range, the Company aims to address homeowners’ needs for solutions.

The residential and homes market is the largest segment accounting for more than 80% of the overall building construction industry. The home solutions market has remained highly fragmented and unorganised due to several complexities leaving homeowners with the arduous task of getting their homes furnished. Saint-Gobain is revolutionising the home solutions market by digitalising the whole process end-to-end.

Saint-Gobain, a worldwide leader in sustainable building materials, is renowned for quality designs and delivery of products and services. With homes becoming central to our existence, Saint-Gobain India through the all-new concept of “MyHome” is offering solutions to customers for products including Windows, Shower Cubicles, Ceilings, Kitchen & Wardrobe Shutters, Roofing Products, and Mirrors. By providing the entire suite of solutions under one roof, Saint-Gobain aims to create a hassle-free process, while delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions at the end-consumer’s doorstep.

Customers can get a first-hand experience of the products at the MyHome Store, coming up at Mettupalayam Road, North Coimbatore among the many stores across India that showcase the range of products and solutions.

As part of the MyHome launch, Saint-Gobain unveiled its UPvC Windows collection, followed by the Shower Cubicles. The products are manufactured at Saint-Gobain’s highly automated & digitalized manufacturing plant developed with an investment of more than INR 100 crore. The solutions are fully customized – the consumers can choose from a combination of different product types, sizes, glazing and accessories to align with the aesthetics of their homes. Saint-Gobain Windows are India’s first fully integrated offering comprising Glass, Profiles, Hardware and Doorstep Measurement & Installation. Manufactured with European Engineering and Design, the windows are not only Elegant and Everlasting but also Effortless in usage. The Shower Cubicles range too comprises a full service offering consisting of Glass and Hardware along with doorstep measurement and installation. They are available in 500+ design options to suit a bathroom of any size and shape.

Mr. Hemant Khurana, Executive Director, Saint-Gobain India, said “The home segment offers a significant opportunity for Saint-Gobain in India. With a market size more than 25 Bn $ and growing at CAGR of 8-10%, the segment is poised to grow even faster given the massive urbanization that is yet to happen. We are only 32% urbanised in India compared to 62% in China. People need a home before anything else and the pandemic has further accelerated the need to own a home. People are buying larger homes and spending more on their homes. We are intensifying our efforts to grow our home solutions portfolio and also take these solutions to homeowners’ doorsteps through a large field force. We are also opening 50+ MyHome stores by the end of 2021 in the country in Tier I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities to provide an excellent touch-and-feel experience. We have set ourselves a target of generating up to Rs 1,000 crore revenue from home solutions business in the next 3 to 5 years. Towards this, we are heavily investing in building our consumer touchpoints and opening MyHome stores. We have already opened stores in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai and are opening here in Coimbatore too. Saint-Gobain will be investing more than INR 2,500 crore in India between FY2022-FY2023 in the home and construction space.”

Mr. Srihari K, Business Head, Saint-Gobain India, said “Our focus is to deliver wellbeing to the end consumers and this launch is an important milestone in our journey. We have developed several innovative solutions and a novel go-to-market. Customers can get a first-hand experience of the Windows and other MyHome solutions like Shower Cubicles, Shutters for Wardrobes and Kitchen cabinets, LeD Mirrors, etc at the MyHome brand store located at Mettupalayam Road, North Coimbatore.”

The launch event was graced by practising architects/interior designers as well as leading names in the industry from across the state. The keynote address by renowned architect Srinivas Murthy kept the audience engrossed.

Saint-Gobain India is a part of the Saint-Gobain group worldwide, that operates in 72 countries and has over 355 years of rich heritage. Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes high performance materials and solutions, which are used in residential commercial & industrial applications.