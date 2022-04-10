Samhita academy opens new playground

Covai Post Network

Samhita academy, Coimbatore inaugurated their newly constructed playground on 9th April 2022.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, a football competition was conducted and three teams from the city NSS, United Sports (Erode) and Magnus FC participated in the event. The matches were played in the Under-10 and Under-14 categories. NSS walked away with the top honours in the best player and best goal keeper categories. United Sports and Magnus FC were declared the runners up and IIIrd place respectively. “The event was well planned and organised and the Samhita Academy looks forward to hosting more such competitions in the future,” an official communication from the academy said.