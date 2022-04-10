  • Download mobile app
10 Apr 2022, Edition - 2462, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CID to probe Chandru murder case, says Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Washington DC to attend India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
  • Bilawal Bhutto confirms, his party would support Shehbaz Sharif as a prime minister
Travel

Coimbatore

Samhita academy opens new playground

Covai Post Network

April 10, 2022

Share

Samhita academy, Coimbatore inaugurated their newly constructed  playground on 9th April 2022. 

As part of the inaugural ceremony, a football competition was conducted and three teams from the city NSS, United Sports (Erode) and Magnus FC participated in the event. The matches were played in the Under-10 and Under-14 categories. NSS walked away with the top honours in the best player and best goal keeper categories. United Sports and Magnus FC were declared the runners up and IIIrd place respectively. “The event was well planned and organised and the Samhita Academy looks forward to hosting more such competitions in the future,” an official communication from the academy said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿