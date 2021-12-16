Sankara Eye Hospital bags UiPath Automation Excellence Award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – The UiPath Automation Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the frontrunners of Automation across India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Winners from over 15 categories were announced based on the selection by a jury based on project or process impact, business level impact and strategic impact delivered. Sankara Eye Hospital has been awarded under the category “Excellence in HR & Legal Automation” and is the first hospital chain in the country to receive this coveted recognition.

Sankara Eye Hospital is a social enterprise with a people centric approach which is making a significant impact on the society by providing world class eye care at the door steps of rural India. Speaking about the award, Ms. Srini Karthikeyan, Chief People Officer of Sankara Eye Foundation, India said “We are glad that Sankara Eye Hospitals has been recognized for its advanced technological capabilities Globally. This is yet another testimony of our commitment towards excellence”.

The journey of Robotic Process Automation began in April 2020 with implementation partner KG Information Systems (KGISL). SEFI’s HR Virtual Assistant named “SEFI – Sankara Electronic Functional Interface” was introduced in payroll system. SEFI is the first pioneer BOT assisting HR services in Healthcare. This automation ensured the payroll processes were reduced from 240 man-hours to 3 hours.