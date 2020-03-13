Saplings planting drive as part of CSR activity

Covai Post Network

Deyga organics as part of their CSR activity, had planted 2500 saplings at Sulur in the presence of Dr. G. Kumarvelu, Member of State Planning Commission .

Kumarvelu made the audiences familiar with the different dimensions in which planting saplings proves to be a boon for the society. He said, “Trees serve as habitation and food source for the birds, bats, butterflies and beetles, thus reinforcing the food web of the eco­system and augmentation of biodiversity. Therefore, tree culture is economically empowering, ecologically reinforcing, environmentally ameliorative and aesthetically appealing. Let us hope that tree cultivation outside forests catches up further and becomes a mass movement in Tamil Nadu.”

Today Nature is at the brink of destruction due to gross human activities and now it’s our turn to play our part, to save our blue planet from the wrath of destruction.

The founder of Deyga Organics. Arthi Raguram says, “nature does wonders and no man made chemicals can replace the life given by this mother earth to us. It’s our duty to take care of the most precious gift we are endowed with. We must cherish it’s grace and deliver our best to provide the same glory of it to the upcoming generations”.