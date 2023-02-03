Sārang – a summer curation by Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network







Coimbatore – For the very first time, the Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu (CCTN) has organising two day Exhibition in the name of Sarang from today and tomorrow (03.02.2023 & 04.02.2023) at Whispering Stones, No.1, BRCF, Perks Ach road, Singanallur, Coimbatore. Inaugurated by Mr. Bhupal Reddy, Chief Commissioners of Income Tax, Coimbatore Expo Time is 10.00 am to 8.00 Pm. CCTN put together a fund-raiser keeping summer as the main theme. This event has been carefully curated to showcase apparel and accessories that one can wear and enjoy during the warm summer months.

A wide range of the products will also celebrate the many intricate craftsmanship from across our country. New age designers who are committed to making conscious and sustainable fashion also form a major part of this show.

Affordable jewellery and a wide range of home furnishings are also on offer. A food court to cater to the hungry shoppers with Kongu cuisine, sushi, salad bowls, chocolates, Pattiserie, juices, sandwiches, ice cream and healthy native snacks is another highlight of this event.