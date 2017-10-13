Sasikumar murder: Seven-day police custody for accused

A court here on Friday allowed CB-CID to take in their custody for seven days, Subair, a key accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar, for interrogation.
Subair was arrested two days ago and lodged in the Central Jail in connection with the murder of C Sasikumar on September 22 last year, while he was returning home and the murder led to communal flare up during the funeral the next day. CB-CID, investigating the murder, moved a petition with Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking the custody of Subair for questioning and based on which Magistrate, Madurasekharan allowed the agency to take him for seven days.
He directed the CB-CID to produce the accused on October 20 by 5 p.m. Since one of the key accused was absconding, the investigating agency wanted to gather information about his whereabouts, police said.
After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...Read More