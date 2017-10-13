Sasikumar murder: Seven-day police custody for accused

A court here on Friday allowed CB-CID to take in their custody for seven days, Subair, a key accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar, for interrogation.

Subair was arrested two days ago and lodged in the Central Jail in connection with the murder of C Sasikumar on September 22 last year, while he was returning home and the murder led to communal flare up during the funeral the next day. CB-CID, investigating the murder, moved a petition with Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking the custody of Subair for questioning and based on which Magistrate, Madurasekharan allowed the agency to take him for seven days.

He directed the CB-CID to produce the accused on October 20 by 5 p.m. Since one of the key accused was absconding, the investigating agency wanted to gather information about his whereabouts, police said.