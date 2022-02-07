School EdTech major LEAD to boost admissions in budget private schools and boost student learning in 2022

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – With the admission season round the corner, many parents are grappling with a dilemma – choosing the right school for their young children and ensuring their academic future. It is a tough decision in light of the pandemic and the resultant disruption in classroom schooling as well as the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

Bridging learning gaps

One of the biggest consequences of the pandemic in the education sector has been loss of learning due to the prolonged closure of schools. While few states opened up schools in the last few months, some students have not gone to schools in the last 20 months. This has adversely affected the budget schools, while leading to increased learning gaps, especially among children belonging to the lowest economic strata. A majority of schools across the country are still struggling to bridge the learning gaps and bring their students up to speed.

School EdTech major LEAD, which serves over 3,000 budget private schools in 400+ cities, has been playing a key role in transforming school education in India and more importantly, narrowing learning gaps for over 12 lakh students. It is currently empowering 1,56,300+ students in 281 schools across various cities in Maharashtra through its Integrated Learning system.

‘At School’ learning is core to education and critical to impact ‘Learning Outcomes’ of the 270 million students in the country, most of whom rely on low-fee or budget private schools. Celebrating and recognizing the efforts of such schools, Education World Magazine comes out with EW India Budget Private School Rankings. This year, out of 51 schools in Tamil Nadu which were awarded this ranking, 31 were LEAD Powered Schools. This award is provided to schools which offer the world’s most competitively priced private school education to children of low-income households.

5 signs of excellent education

What sets LEAD Powered Schools apart from its peers in both the conventional and School EdTech space is its uniquely-designed 5 Signs of Excellent Education that offers affordable world-class education at school and at home.

The five signs are

1. International Standard Curriculum where learning is at par with the best in the world, including Singapore, Canada and USA schools

2. Smart Classrooms with smart TVs, tablet and activity kits

3. Super Teachers trained by LEAD experts and supported by a Tablet with readymade resources

4. World-Class Learning at Home with the LEAD Student App which also has a dedicated parent section to track the child’s progress; and

5. Unlimited Exposure that opens up a world of opportunities for students with Celebrity MasterClasses, India’s biggest student championship as well as student-led conferences.

It’s not just books. Students get the 5 signs of excellent education in a LEAD Powered school.

The 5 Signs of Excellent Education provides students with a complete learning experience and evolves them into confident individuals so they can become ready for the future.

In spite of the pandemic, LEAD MasterClass series has given students an opportunity to interact with and learn from many celebrities, including author Chetan Bhagat, Tennis ace Sania Mirza and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, among others.

LEAD was the first to initiate at-home learning within days of the lockdown. Since then, all LEAD Powered Schools have adopted a hybrid mode of online-offline learning, significantly strengthening the role of schools, teachers, and parents in improving the academic performance of the students.

