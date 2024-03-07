Scoot Launches First Six Southeast Asian Destinations on its New E190-E2, Including New Destinations Koh Samui and Sibu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore , May 06 – Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), today unveiled six Southeast Asian destinations that its fleet of new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft will fly to. These include new destinations Koh Samui and Sibu, as well as existing destinations in Malaysia and Thailand including Hat Yai, Kuantan, Krabi, and Miri.coot’s E190-E2 services are expected to begin in May 2024, after the first of nine aircraft is delivered in April from Embraer’s manufacturing facility in São José dos Campos, Brazil.With these aircraft, Scoot will be able to offer direct connections to and from Singapore, strengthening the SIA Group’s reach and capabilities to non-metro cities across Southeast Asia. This will enable Scoot to connect customers to and through the Singapore hub and beyond, enabled by the airline’s wide network connectivity.

The first E2, aptly nicknamed Explorer 3.0, is expected to arrive in Singapore in April 2024. Explorer 3.0 will take over Scoot’s existing flights to Krabi and Hat Yai from 7 May 2024, increasing flight frequencies to both destinations from 7-times to 10-times weekly.

The second E2is also scheduled for delivery in April 2024. The induction of this aircraft will allow Scoot to operate to four additional cities – Koh Samui, Kuantan, Miri, and Sibu. Daily flights to Koh Samui will commence from 13 May 2024, with the frequency progressively increased to twice daily from early June 2024. The addition of the second E2 will also allow Scoot to increase its frequency to Miri and Kuantan from three to four times weekly from 20 May 2024 and 3 June 2024, respectively, as well as launch thrice weekly flights to Sibu from 5 June 2024. Together with destinations served by Scoot’s existing fleet, the airline would operate 103-times weekly flights to Malaysia and 92-times weekly flights to Thailand by June 2024.With Koh Samui and Sibu, Scoot’s network will increase to 69 destinations, enhancing the airline’s connectivity in the region while reinforcing Singapore’s position as a regional hub.

Sale of the E190-E2 flights will be progressively available for booking via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and other channels, with all-in sale fares for Economy class starting from SGD172 to Koh Samui and SGD72 to Sibu, inclusive of taxes.

“We are delighted to unveil the first six destinations to be helmed by our new Embraer E190-E2s to cities in Malaysia and Thailand, including two exciting new additions to our network. This marks a new chapter of growth for Scoot and the SIA Group, and a significant step in strengthening our presence and connectivity in the region,” said Mr. Leslie Thng, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer.