Coimbatore

Search in sand merchant’s premises ends

Covai Post Network

November 11, 2017

Income Tax officials, who were carrying out search on sand merchant M. Arumugasamy for the last two days, completed the search on Saturday.

The sleuths, who searched the commercial complex belonging to Arumugasamy reportedly got some important documents from there, police said.

The officials carried out searches in his house and complex for more than 56 hours.

Meanwhile, the search in the Green Tea Estate (Curzon Estate) said to be bought by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala some five years ago in Nilgiris was going on for the last three days, police said.

﻿