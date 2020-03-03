Secular progressive front objects BJP’s pro-CAA meeting

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Taking strong objection for allowing BJP and other Hindu outfits tor hold pro-CAA dharna at Central Bus stand here, DMK-led Secular Progressive Front (SPF) Tuesday sought intervention of City Police Commissioner for evacuate them immediately.

Talking to reporters after submitting a petition to Commissioner, Sumit Saran, DMK MLA N Karthik said that people in area are living in fear anticipating violence due to illegal dharna organised by BJP cadres.

Besides, being the heart of the city and thousands of floating population, the business was also getting affected, he said.

Citing the tension created on Monday evening, when there was an argument between the agitators and a Muslim auto rickshaw driver, Karthik said that the place was banned for protests for the last few years in view of the large concentration of the people.

Karthik was accompanied by Congress working president, M Jayakumar, former minister and DMK veteran, Pongaluu Palanisamy, C Padmanabhan of CPIM,, Former CPI MLA, M Arumugham, Susi Kalaiarasan of VCK and K Ramakrishnan of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam.

The petition sought the Commissioner to take steps to evacuate BJP and Hindu outfit workers from the spot, which was causing problem to the people and also lead to communal tension.

The BJP and HIndu outfits have decided to organise meetings in the evenings to create awareness about CAA.