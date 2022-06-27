Self confidence stressed at passing out ceremony

Covai Post Network





Graduation Ceremony was held on Saturday 25-07-2022 for the students studied during the academic year 2016-2020 and 2015-2019 at Karpagam Engineering College. Dr. R. Vasantha Kumar, President of Karpagam Educational Institutions presided over the graduation ceremony and Prof. Dr. V. Kamakoti Director (IIT, Chennai) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, he said that young people, with their self-confidence and perseverance, can turn any challenge into a gift. Young people can succeed in their lives if they develop a keen interest in and exploration of new technologies. In the coming times, the youth should realize that science and technology have to work together to save the people from the dangers of mere epidemics and natural disasters. Accordingly, they should gain in-depth knowledge in their field and carry out research work for the benefit of the society.

Also he said that the medical field along with engineering has led to save people’s life from the deadly diseases like Covid-19, cancer, etc. The idea that education is a way for people to live happily in harmony with nature must be born in our minds. With that in mind, today’s youth must succeed in life by adhering to morals as the basis for living with social responsibility and respect for the country. He further stressed that scientific development should not only be creative but also utilize the knowledge and energy of the youth to bring peace to the human race.

With the large number of students are graduating from universities, nevertheless, he stressed that as the number of those who are improving their knowledge up to the point of research is low. Today’s students should take advantage of the opportunities and privileges offered by the government to enhance their future quality of life with intellectual pursuits such as patents and research. He also concluded his speech by wishing all the youth to live productively in their lives, saying that the contribution of the youth is essential to take India on the path of development.