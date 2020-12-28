  • Download mobile app
29 Dec 2020, Edition - 1995, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP’s victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani
  • PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says it has strengthened small and marginal farmers
  • Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
Travel

Coimbatore

Self-immolation bid by elderly ladies in front of District Collector’s office

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2020

Share

Tension prevailed outside the premises of the District Collector’s office after four elderly women – a mother and her three daughters tried to immolate self and alleged that they had been cheated off property by the woman’s son and the sisters’ brother.

Murugammal (97) hails from Kuppanurai area near Coimbatore. She has three daughters, Marakkal (75), Lakshmi (70) and Papathi (65) and a son, Rangasamy (55). Murugammal alleges that Rangasamy had pilfered 12 acres of her property.

Murugammal alleged that after Rangasamy’s death, his wife who also goes by the name Papathi, had been harassing her and also denied to return the property. She also added that she had given numerous petitions to this effect to the District Collector’s office since the past year and added no action has been taken.

Today, as they tried to immolate themselves in front of the District Collector’s office, police personnel overpowered them, foiled the bid and took the ladies away.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿