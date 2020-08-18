Septuagenarian arrested for sexual abuse on 10-year old girl

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A septuagenarian was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the city.

According to police, the 70 year old Kanagaraj running a shop in Ramanathapuram in the city allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year old girl, who had come to buy things there Monday evening.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who lodged a complaint, following which police booked Kanagaraj under POCSO and arrested and lodged in the central jail here.

The shopkeeper had also reportedly threatened the girl of ire consequences if she revealed the incident to any one, police said.