Septuagenarian sustains injury in elephant attack

Coimbatore : A septuagenarian was seriously injured in an elephant attack near Karamadai in the rural limits and brought and admitted to the Government hospital here, today.

According to police, the 70-year old Rangarasan was returning to his village Kadamankombai near Karamaai, about 60 kms from here after withdrawing his pension money.

An wild elephant suddenly appeared from behind and attacked him.

Hearing the screams, some people in the area rushed to the spot and managed to drive away the elephant and taken the injured man to the Mettupalayam Government hospital.

In the view of the nature of injury, he was immediately shifted to the Government hospital here, where Rangarasan was undergoing treatment, police said.