Serial blast accused arrested after 20 years given to police custody

Coimbatore : A judicial Magistrate Court here today allowed police to take a 1998 serial bomb blast accused, arrested after 20 years recently, into their custody for interrogation.

Noohu alias Mankavu Rashid, who went absconding immediately after the serial blasts here on February 14 during the visit of BJP leader, L K Advani, which claimed 52 lives, was arrested on September 11 from Kozhikode in Kerala and brought and lodged in the Central Jail here.

CBCID today produced Noohu before 5th Judicial Magistrate court and sought his custody for seven days for interrogation.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate allowed police to take the accused to custody for two days.