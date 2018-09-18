18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹500 crores
- SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for routine health checkup
- ED has registered a money laundering case against Karnataka State Minister D. K. Shivakumar
- Pulwama, J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF camp, Two jawans got injured in the attack
- Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria
- Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief citing health issues
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court
- FIR has been filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
- Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM and other AAP MLAs have also been summoned.
Serial blast accused arrested after 20 years given to police custody
Covai Post Network
September 18, 2018
Coimbatore : A judicial Magistrate Court here today allowed police to take a 1998 serial bomb blast accused, arrested after 20 years recently, into their custody for interrogation.
Noohu alias Mankavu Rashid, who went absconding immediately after the serial blasts here on February 14 during the visit of BJP leader, L K Advani, which claimed 52 lives, was arrested on September 11 from Kozhikode in Kerala and brought and lodged in the Central Jail here.
CBCID today produced Noohu before 5th Judicial Magistrate court and sought his custody for seven days for interrogation.
After hearing the arguments, the magistrate allowed police to take the accused to custody for two days.