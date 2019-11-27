Services of the trains running via Erode permanently diverted

Covai Post Network

Train No. 16339 Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminus – Nagercoil Express running four days a week will be diverted to run via Salem- Namakkal- Karur journey commencing date from originating station on Deceber 1.onwards.Stoppage time of this train at Salem will be scheduled arrival 3.25 Hrs-Scheduled Departure-3.30 Hrs, at Namakkal Scheduled arrival 4.28 Hrs- Departure-4.30 Hrs, at Karur arrival 5.03 Hrs and Departure-5.05 Hr

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil – Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai Terminus Express running four days a week will be diverted to run via Karur- Namakkal- Salem from originating station on December 2 onwards. Stoppage time of this train at Karur will be Scheduled arrival

13.53 Hrs- Departure-13.55 Hrs, at Namakkal arrival 14.30 Hrs- Departure-14.32 Hrs, at Salem 15.30 Hrs and Departure-16.05 Hrs.

Train No. 11021 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express running Three times a week will be diverted to run via Salem- Namakkal- Karur journey commencing date from originating station on December 7. onwards. Stoppage time of this train at Salem will be Scheduled arrival 03.10 Hrs-Departure-03.15 Hrs , Namakkal arrival 04.09 Hrs- Departure-04.11 Hrs ,at Karur Scheduled arrival 05.13 Hrs and Scheduled Departure-05.15 Hrs .

Train No. 11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar Express running three times a week wil be diverted to run via Karur- Namakkal Salem journey commencing date from originating station on Deceber 9 onwards. Stoppage time of this train at Karur will be Scheduled arrival 20.25 Hrs- Scheduled Departure-20.27 Hrs, at Namakkal Scheduled arrival 21.03 Hrs- Departure-21.05 Hrs, at Salem arrival 22.20 Hrs- Departure-22.30 Hrs.

Passenger having confirmed reserve ticket from Erode Jn can board train at Salem by connecting trains between Salem to Erode and between Erode to Karur with the same reserved ticket. The passenger can approach information centers for further assistance and enquiry, an official release said.