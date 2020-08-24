Seven deaths, 387 news cases, total crosses 12,000 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 387 new Covid-19 positive cases, the tally went up to 12,141 in the district, and the death toll rose to 244 with seven deaths recorded today.

Of the total, 3,143 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes in the district, a State Medical bulletin said here.

In Erode 189 fresh cases took the total to 2,252 of which 1,003 are undergoing treatment and the total death so far was 32.

Salem reported 189 fresh cases taking the total to 8,214 of which 2,536 are under treatment. With two deaths the toll went up to 112.

With 76 new cases, the tally jumped to 2,099 of which 672 are undergoing treatment and the death toll so far stands at 53, it said.