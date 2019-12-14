Seven year old girl dies of dengue in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 14 : A seven year old girl died of Dengue in the Government Hospital here today.

According to hospital sources, the girl Ashvika, hailing from Nachipalayam in nearby Tirupur district was suffering from fever for the last few days and was brought and admitted to the Govenrment hospital here a couple of days ago.

After diagnosing with symptoms of dengue, she was admitted to the special ward and being treated. However, without responding treatment she died this morning, they said. A total of 45 patients, including 36 children, are being treated for dengue in the hospital.