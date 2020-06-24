  • Download mobile app
24 Jun 2020
Sexagenarian arrested under POCSO for giving letter to teenager girl

Covai Post Network

June 24, 2020

Coimbatore : A sexagenarian was arrested under POCSO Act Wednesday for making love advance and giving a love letter to a teenager girl in Podanur on the outskirts.

The 66-year old Mohammed Bahir Basha handed over the letter to the 16-year old girl in the neighbourhood two days ago and told her,” I like you is it ok,” police said.

Taken by surprise, the girl showed the letter to her mother, who along with her husband took the issue with the Basha’s family.

The family convinced the parents and apologised for the old man’s behaviour. However, Basha again reiterated his love for the girl and threatened her.

As the girl was afraid to come out of the house, parents lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station, who registered a case against Basha under POCSO Act and arrested and lodged in the central jail here, they said.

