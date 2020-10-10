  • Download mobile app
10 Oct 2020
Shakti sena demand arrest of man threatening to demolish Ayodhya temple

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Members of Shakti Sena staged a demonstration in the city demanding the arrest of one Imam, who had threatened to demolish the temple proposed to be built in Ayodhya and build a mosque instead.

Led by Sena Kongu Region chief, Pottu Ramesh, the workers raised slogans against the person and demanded that he be arrested immediately.

The Sena also submitted a petition to the police to ban the proposed demonstration in front of the Central Jail seeking the release
of proscribed Al Umma head, S A Basha on October 16.

