Shankar IAS Academy’s student secures State 7th Rank in Group 1

April 1, 2024
A student of Shankar IAS Academy – Coimbatore, Mathu Abinaya.T.M., has successfully cracked the TNPSC Group 1 exams and has secured the State 7th Rank. She is all set to become a Deputy Collector soon.
Sharing more about this, the Head of Shankar IAS Academy – Coimbatore RS Arun said that Mathu Abinaya, who has secured the State 7th rank in Group 1, today had taken 3-stage coaching at the Academy here, and in the recently released results of TNPSC Group -III, she bagged the post of Sub Registrar too.
Likewise, students names Vijay who secured the State 15th rank & Subashini who secured the State 49th rank also took similar coaching at Shankar IAS Academy in Coimbatore.Vijay cracked Group 4 exams last year and is currently in the post of Junior Assistant with the state government.
Many students of the academy are awaiting for the final results. Shankar IAS Academy – Coimbatore has been consistently delivering its success stories, and it has reached yet another milestone this year too.
The academy is all set to commence its coaching classes for Group 1-4. Interested persons can attend these classes virtually or in-person.
