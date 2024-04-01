Shankar IAS Academy’s student secures State 7th Rank in Group 1

Covai Post Network

A student of Shankar IAS Academy – Coimbatore, Mathu Abinaya.T.M., has successfully cracked the TNPSC Group 1 exams and has secured the State 7th Rank. She is all set to become a Deputy Collector soon.

Sharing more about this, the Head of Shankar IAS Academy – Coimbatore RS Arun said that Mathu Abinaya, who has secured the State 7th rank in Group 1, today had taken 3-stage coaching at the Academy here, and in the recently released results of TNPSC Group -III, she bagged the post of Sub Registrar too.

Likewise, students names Vijay who secured the State 15th rank & Subashini who secured the State 49th rank also took similar coaching at Shankar IAS Academy in Coimbatore.Vijay cracked Group 4 exams last year and is currently in the post of Junior Assistant with the state government.