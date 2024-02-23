Sharadha Skill Academy to conduct its first graduation ceremony on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Sharadha Skill Academy, Coimbatore run by K.G. Group of Companies through its Shree Palani Murugan Trust, will conduct its first graduation ceremony here on Saturday (February 24) at the Bharathiyar Hall, located at Hindustan College of Arts and Sciences.

It will be presided by Founder and Director of the academy, Mr.G.Kannapan. More than 500 candidates who have successfully completed the one of the courses taught in this academy, like Industrial Automation Control Systems, PLC Programming, Cloud Computing, System Networking, Electric Vehicle Technologies, Automotive Service Technician (2&3 Wheelers), CAD Designing, etc., will be receiving their certificates on Saturday at the ceremony.

Sharadha Skill Academy provides skill-based education to underprivileged youth in rural areas and drop-outs who are unable to continue their studies due to financial constraints. Through the skills they acquire from SSA, they are empowered to either start their own career or business.

90% of tuition fee for courses taught at Sharadha Skill is borne by Shree Palani Murugan Trust.

It is a matter of pride to state that in the recently conducted skill development program by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation in Chennai, a CAD Designer program alumnus of Sharadha Skill Academy was chosen for showcasing his extraordinary designing skills, and was honored by the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin.

As a part of its rural development initiatives, women in rural and tribal areas are taught about hand embroidery and dress designing, mushroom cultivation preparation of homemade chemicals, etc. With the help of these skills, these women can then increase their earning by starting their own trade.