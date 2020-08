Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The total number of Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris has gone upto 849 with 37 more being added on Monday.

Of the new infections,as many as 21 belonging to Kuruthukuli were contacts of a person,who had gone to Madurai and returned with the virus.

While 700 had returned home after being treated,147 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.Two have died.