Shiv Nadar University Chennai inaugurated its flagship Quiz Competition – QUBIZ today at Yuva Bharathi School Coimbatore

Shiv Nadar University Chennai inaugurated its flagship event, a south India-level Quiz Competition – QUBIZ on Tuesday, 15th November, 2022 at Yuvabharathi School, Coimbatore.

This initiative, which is a part of EduQuest is meant to attract students and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow. Zonal rounds are being conducted in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tuticorin, Trichy, Trivandrum, Kochi, and Chennai. The winners in each of the zonal rounds will be called to the Shiv Nadar University Chennai campus for the grand finale to find our top quizzing team of the year. The final winners of SNUC QuBiz will win *Scholarships worth 4.5 Lakhs. *

In the inaugural session Mr. Samuel Giftson, Manager – Marketing & Outreach at Shiv Nadar University Chennai welcomed the gathering and spoke about the various career prospects that will have employability in 2030 and introduced the future forward programs offered at Shiv Nadar University Chennai like B.Tech CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Internet of Things, Cyber Security) and specialized Arts like B.Sc. Economics (Data Science), BCom (Professional Accounting), and BCom (Hons).

The First edition of the Quiz in Coimbatore was seamlessly conducted by renowned Quizmaster Dr. M. Rangarajan, CEO, of Mindgames who has organized more than 1000 Quiz Competitions. Around 170 plus teams participated in the Coimbatore zonal round out of which three teams bagged the top spots. *The first prize with a cash prize of Rs. 10000 was won by Neha Shiv Shankar and CK Jayanmathitiya of The PSBB Millennium School. The second place went to Rishi Ranganath and Chaitanya Sankar of Yuvabharathi Public School with a cash prize of Rs. 6000. The third prize was bagged by Gokul S and Anirudh A of Vidhyaniketan Public School with a Rs. 3000 cash prize. *

The Chief Guest Ms. Geetha Jayachandran, Principal of Yuvabharathi Public School (Venue Partner for Coimbatore Edition) distributed the prizes to the winners and motivated the students to explore the world of Quizzing.