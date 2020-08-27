Shutdown in Ooty on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Ooty and some of its surroundings will go without power on August 29 (Saturday) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Stating this in a press note issued here on Thursday,the Superintending Engineer (in-charge) Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) Mr.Ranesh Kunar said that it was to facilitate maintenance works at the Ooty sub-station.

The areas which will be affected are Ooty town,Finger Post,Kandhal ,Thamizhagan, Hill bunk,Kodappamund,Mullikorai,Charing Cross,Bombay Castle,Ketti, Nondimedu,

Thalaiattumund,.Ithalar and M.Palada.