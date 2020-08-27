  • Download mobile app
28 Aug 2020, Edition - 1872, Friday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

Shutdown in Ooty on Saturday

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Ooty and some of its surroundings will go without power on August 29 (Saturday) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Stating this in a press note issued here on Thursday,the Superintending Engineer (in-charge) Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) Mr.Ranesh Kunar said that it was to facilitate maintenance works at the Ooty sub-station.

The areas which will be affected are Ooty town,Finger Post,Kandhal ,Thamizhagan, Hill bunk,Kodappamund,Mullikorai,Charing Cross,Bombay Castle,Ketti, Nondimedu,
Thalaiattumund,.Ithalar and M.Palada.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿